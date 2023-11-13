Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

