Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VTV stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

