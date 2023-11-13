Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.