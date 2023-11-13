Lido Advisors LLC Buys 60,067 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

