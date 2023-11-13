Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

