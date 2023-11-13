Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

