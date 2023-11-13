Lido Advisors LLC Has $12.18 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.