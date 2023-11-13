Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 36,527 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

