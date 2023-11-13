Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 41,839 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 145.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.82.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

