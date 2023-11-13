Lido Advisors LLC Sells 11,186 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO opened at $50.45 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

