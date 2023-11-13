Lido Advisors LLC Sells 15,503 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

