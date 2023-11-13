Lido Advisors LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $140.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

