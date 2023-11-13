Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $91.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

