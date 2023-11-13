LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LSPK stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. LifeSpeak has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.03.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

