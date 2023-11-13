Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lessened by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.67. 319,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,866. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $400.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.79 and a 200 day moving average of $375.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

