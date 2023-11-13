Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.85. The company had a trading volume of 426,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,608. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.