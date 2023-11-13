Loews Corp Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Humana makes up about 0.0% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $496.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

