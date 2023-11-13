Loews Corp Sells 175,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loews Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,962 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

