Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.85

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.77, with a volume of 17659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

