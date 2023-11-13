Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 487 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

