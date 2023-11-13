Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boston Omaha by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Boston Omaha by 62.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 0.5 %

BOC opened at $14.36 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

