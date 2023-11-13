LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of LXU opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.39. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

