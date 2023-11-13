Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

