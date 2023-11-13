Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Acquires $45,660.56 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 4,717 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,660.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,153.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

MGYR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.44. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

