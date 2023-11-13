Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSS) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Maison Solutions Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of Maison Solutions stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
