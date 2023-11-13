Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 136.9% in October

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,902,400 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the October 15th total of 1,647,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust ("MPACT") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

