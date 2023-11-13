Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 136.9% in October

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,902,400 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the October 15th total of 1,647,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.69.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
