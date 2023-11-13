Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Cormark

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
