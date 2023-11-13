Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of Marvell Technology worth $89,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,361. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.