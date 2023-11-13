Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 106,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.41. 140,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.