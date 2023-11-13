Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.25. 248,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $369.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

