McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $267.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.