Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,767,616. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $64.27. 904,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.