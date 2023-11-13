Mckinley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.47. 638,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075,566. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

