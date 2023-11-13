Mckinley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.06. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.24 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,543 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

