Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 52,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 705,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.47. 1,904,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,043. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

