Mckinley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $90,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

