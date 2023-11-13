Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $254.88. The company had a trading volume of 783,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,624. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average of $231.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

