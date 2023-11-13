Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $430.44. 31,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.85 and a 200-day moving average of $475.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

