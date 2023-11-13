Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,273 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.80. 44,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,861. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $473.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.