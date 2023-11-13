Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 9,980 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $456.95. 32,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.27.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

