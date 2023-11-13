MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Raised to C$15.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.29.

Get MDA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDA

MDA Price Performance

TSE:MDA opened at C$11.87 on Thursday. MDA has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.40 million. Equities analysts expect that MDA will post 0.4997895 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDA

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.