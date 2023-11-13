Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up to $70.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.68, but opened at $72.29. Medtronic shares last traded at $72.87, with a volume of 632,853 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $124,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,076,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 906,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

