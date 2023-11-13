MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,362.40. 38,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,889. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,296.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,261.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

