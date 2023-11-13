MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,374.39 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,296.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

