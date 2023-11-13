Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,116. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

