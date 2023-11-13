Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $287,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 847,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

