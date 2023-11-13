Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 144.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,952,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,134,255,000 after buying an additional 956,132 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,052,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,396,756. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $332.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average is $289.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $852.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

