Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,465,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,376,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.