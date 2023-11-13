Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Metallurgical Co. of China stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
