Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Metallurgical Co. of China stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.