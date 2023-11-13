Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,030.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

MTD stock traded down $27.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,016.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,075.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,227.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

